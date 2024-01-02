Tuesday, January 02, 2024
‘Drug-Free Hazara’ drive yields significant results in 2023

January 02, 2024
ABBOTTABAD   -   In a deter­mined effort to combat the drug menace, Hazara police, led by Dep­uty Inspector General (DIG) Haz­ara Muhammad Ijaz Khan, has un­dertaken extensive measures in 2023 as part of its ongoing ‘Drug-Free Hazara’ campaign. This was disclosed in the annual report of Hazara police. 

The police force has been ac­tively engaged in operations against the widespread network of drug dealers, taking practical steps to eliminate narcotics and pursuing legal actions against of­fenders.

During the year 2023, Hazara police registered a total of 3,268 cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act across all eight districts of the region. Notable seizures from arrested drug dealers included 3,590 kilograms of Hashis, 142 kg of ice drug, 462 kilograms of Hero­in, and 16,553 litres of alcohol.

