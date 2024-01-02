‘Drug-Free Hazara’ drive yields significant results in 2023

ABBOTTABAD - In a determined effort to combat the drug menace, Hazara police, led by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara Muhammad Ijaz Khan, has undertaken extensive measures in 2023 as part of its ongoing ‘Drug-Free Hazara’ campaign. This was disclosed in the annual report of Hazara police.
The police force has been actively engaged in operations against the widespread network of drug dealers, taking practical steps to eliminate narcotics and pursuing legal actions against offenders.
During the year 2023, Hazara police registered a total of 3,268 cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act across all eight districts of the region. Notable seizures from arrested drug dealers included 3,590 kilograms of Hashis, 142 kg of ice drug, 462 kilograms of Heroin, and 16,553 litres of alcohol.