Tuesday, January 02, 2024
ECP starts removing illegal advertisement hoardings of candidates

ECP starts removing illegal advertisement hoardings of candidates
Web Desk
10:32 PM | January 02, 2024
National

Election Commission's monitoring teams have started removing illegal advertisement hoardings of candidates aspiring to participate in elections of National and Provincial assemblies.

According to an official of Election Commission of Pakistan, under ECP’s Code of Conduct, individuals and political parties are prohibited from affixing or distributing posters, handbills, pamphlets, leaflets, banners, or portraits larger than the specified sizes outlined by the ECP.

The Election Commission has also established the Election Monitoring and Control Center at provincial and district levels for swift complaint resolution.

