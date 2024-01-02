ECP starts removing illegal advertisement hoardings of candidates

Election Commission's monitoring teams have started removing illegal advertisement hoardings of candidates aspiring to participate in elections of National and Provincial assemblies.

According to an official of Election Commission of Pakistan, under ECP’s Code of Conduct, individuals and political parties are prohibited from affixing or distributing posters, handbills, pamphlets, leaflets, banners, or portraits larger than the specified sizes outlined by the ECP.

The Election Commission has also established the Election Monitoring and Control Center at provincial and district levels for swift complaint resolution.