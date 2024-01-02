EU visa-free travel for Kosovo enters into force

PRISTINA-A long-awaited European Union’s visa liberalisation scheme allowing Kosovo nationals to travel to Europe’s borderless zone without a visa came into force on Monday with the first travellers hailing it as a great relief.

The new regime, which entered into force at midnight (2300 GMT Sunday), enables Kosovars into the passport-free Schengen zone without a visa for periods of up to 90 days in any 180-day period.

The reform is perceived in Pristina as another step towards full recognition and a boost for the ambition of the country that proclaimed independence in 2008 to join the European Union. “This is a great relief ... feels good,” businessman Rushit Sopi told AFP before boarding a Pristina-Vienna flight.