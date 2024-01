Farhan, Ibrahim reach 1st Ocean – Siddiqsons Tennis semifinals

LAHORE - Farhan Altaf and Ibrahim Il­tifar reached the men’s singles semifinals of the 1st Ocean –Siddiqsons Tennis Champion­ship being played at DA Creek Club Karachi. In the men’s sin­gles quarterfinals, Farhan Al­taf beat Asaad Sheikh 8-0 and Ibrahim Iltifat beat Vinod Das 8-4. Earlier in the men’s singles 2nd round, Mustafa Jamal beat Azhar Katchi 8-0. In the ladies’ singles quarterfinals, Versha Das beat Aiman Haris 8-4, Hibah Rizwan beat Aysha You­suf8-0 and Eschelle Asifbeat TahreemYousuf 8-0. In the U17 singles quarterfinals, Aisam Malik beat Azan K 7-6, 6-3. In the U15 singles 1st round, Ah­san Ali beat Abbas Bhagat 4-0, 4-1, Ruhab Faisal beat Eschelle Asif 4-1, 4-0, Arham Shehzad beat Zain Nomi 4-1, 4-2. In U13 singles 2nd round, Arman Ali beat Nibras Malik 4-2, 4-1, M Yahya Haleem beat Abbas Habib 4-0, 4-1.