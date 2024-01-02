Tuesday, January 02, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Five of a family killed in D I Khan gun attack 

Five of a family killed in D I Khan gun attack 
Agencies
January 02, 2024
National, Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

DERA ISMAIL KHAN  -  At least five people of a family who were accused in Sharifan Bibi case were gunned down in Gar­rah-Matta area of Tehsil Paroa on Monday.

According to police, five people Sajjawal, his son Inayat Ullah, Nemat Ullah, Kifayat Ullah and Aslam were on their way on motorcycles when unknown assailants opened fire at them. As a result, all the five people died on the spot while the unknown assailants fled from the scene. The deceased were nominated in the FIR of Sharifan Bibi case, who was allegedly paraded naked in the streets of her village in 2018. After receiving information about the inci­dent, the local police immediately reached the site and shifted the bodies to hospital for medico-legal formalities. Further investigation was underway.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1704085048.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024