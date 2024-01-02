FM Jilani, US ambassador discuss bilateral relations

United States Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome on Tuesday called on Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani.

In the meeting, they discussed some major aspects of bilateral relations including the recent visit of the Chief of Army Staff to the United States.

The foreign minister underlined that in 2024, the two sides should continue to build on the recent exchanges and the momentum gained in bilateral ties.

Blome, in his meeting with Pakistan’s top diplomat, discussed a wide range of important bilateral issues, including expanded diplomatic engagement, the safe and efficient processing of Afghan citizens eligible for resettlement to the US, as well as other issues of mutual interest, the US Mission Acting Spokesperson Thomas Montgomery said in a statement.