Frost puts negative impact on buds of strawberries

LAHORE - Frost in the end of January and start of February increases the chances of leaving negative implications on the buds of Strawberry. Punjab Agriculture department spokesman said on Monday, that Sargodha, Lahore, Kasur, Sheikupura, Pasrur, Sialkot, Gujjrat, Jhelum, Rawalpindi and Islamabad were conducive areas for cultivation of strawberry. The Spokesman suggested the strawberry growers to slightly water the crop with the interval of four days to protect the commodity from the negative impact of frost. Growers should seek guidance from Punjab Agriculture department (Ext Pest & Warning) to use poisons for protecting the crop from diseases and insects attack. “Strawberry is a good source of Vitamin C,” he said adding, “100 gram of strawberries contain 52 milligrams of Vitamin C which is very high in comparison to other fruits.”