Tuesday, January 02, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Frost puts negative impact on buds of strawberries

Our Staff Reporter
January 02, 2024
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -   Frost in the end of January and start of February increases the chances of leaving negative implications on the buds of Strawberry. Punjab Agriculture department spokesman said on Monday, that Sargodha, Lahore, Kasur, Sheikupura, Pasrur, Sialkot, Gujjrat, Jhelum, Rawalpindi and Islamabad were conducive areas for cultivation of strawberry. The Spokesman suggested the strawberry growers to slightly water the crop with the interval of four days to protect the commodity from the negative impact of frost. Growers should seek guidance from Punjab Agriculture department (Ext Pest & Warning) to use poisons for protecting the crop from diseases and insects attack. “Strawberry is a good source of Vitamin C,” he said adding, “100 gram of strawberries contain 52 milligrams of Vitamin C which is very high in comparison to other fruits.”

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1704169201.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024