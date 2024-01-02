Tuesday, January 02, 2024
Global warming

January 02, 2024
Opinions, Letters

Global warming, a critical issue in today’s world, results in Earth’s temperatures rising and causing detrimental heatwaves. This phenomenon is a conse­quence of the destruction of the ozone layer, a vital shield protect­ing the Earth from the sun’s in­tense and harsh rays. The ozone layer, crucial for safeguarding hu­man life, shields against diseases affecting the skin, heart, and eyes.

Unfortunately, the ozone layer is already 50% damaged due to air pollution and emissions from vehicles, commonly used by peo­ple for their daily convenience. These activities, once seen as comfortable, may become signifi­cant problems in the future.

To ensure a healthier future for humanity, it is imperative for the government to address this is­sue promptly. The development of eco-friendly products that do not release hazardous gases is essential for strengthening the ozone layer and protecting hu­man life in the long run.

SITARA MAZAR,

Turbat.

