Global warming, a critical issue in today’s world, results in Earth’s temperatures rising and causing detrimental heatwaves. This phenomenon is a consequence of the destruction of the ozone layer, a vital shield protecting the Earth from the sun’s intense and harsh rays. The ozone layer, crucial for safeguarding human life, shields against diseases affecting the skin, heart, and eyes.
Unfortunately, the ozone layer is already 50% damaged due to air pollution and emissions from vehicles, commonly used by people for their daily convenience. These activities, once seen as comfortable, may become significant problems in the future.
To ensure a healthier future for humanity, it is imperative for the government to address this issue promptly. The development of eco-friendly products that do not release hazardous gases is essential for strengthening the ozone layer and protecting human life in the long run.
SITARA MAZAR,
Turbat.