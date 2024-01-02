Tuesday, January 02, 2024
Gold rates decline by Rs300 to Rs219,700 per tola

Gold rates decline by Rs300 to Rs219,700 per tola
Agencies
January 02, 2024
Business

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs300 and was sold at Rs219,700 on Monday compared to its sale at Rs220,000 on the last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs258 to Rs188,357 from Rs188,615, whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went down to Rs172,661 from Rs172,897, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained unchanged at Rs2,680 and Rs2,297.66, respectively. The price of gold in the international market remained stagnant at $2,082, the association reported.

