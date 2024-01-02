Tuesday, January 02, 2024
Hostel allotment to students of SAU to begin from January 4

OUR STAFF REPORT
January 02, 2024
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD-Hostel allotment to students of Sindh Agricultural University (SAU) will start from January 4, 2024.
According to the spokesperson of the university, the hostel provost of Sindh Agriculture University, Tondojam has said in a statement that the hostel allotment of undergraduate and postgraduate students of the university for the year 2024 will
be made from January 4 to February 6, 2024. Moreover, the director of advanced studies of the university said in an announcement that the registration deadline for spring 2023 in the postgraduate degree programs including MSC, MSIT, MS, MPhil and PhD has been extended till January 5th, 2024, with a late fee.
The spokesman further informed that for the registration of the second, fourth, sixth, and eighth semesters of MSC, MSIT, MS, MPhil and PhD under the postgraduate degree programs, the registration deadline has been extended till January 10, 2024, with a late fee.

