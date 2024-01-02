ICT Labour Dept seals petrol pump nozzles  

ISLAMABAD- The Labour Department of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration remains vigilant with its routine inspections of petrol pumps across the Federal Capital. According to an ICT Administration spokesperson, teams from the Labour Department took action by sealing eight nozzles at various petrol pumps due to discrepancies in measurement accuracy during the past week.

“The violations will be addressed following the guidelines outlined in the Weights & Measures Act 1976 and Rules,” the spokesperson added.

In a simultaneous move, a team from the Food Department, led by Assistant Commissioner Pothwar, inspected the Shams Colony area, resulting in the closure of four illicit factories.