Tuesday, January 02, 2024
In strategic move, Islamabad IGP reshuffles five SPs  

OUR STAFF REPORT
January 02, 2024
Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD- The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad issued transfer and posting orders for five superintendents of police (SPs) on Monday, as confirmed by a spokesperson. A notification concerning these changes has been issued by the capital city police’s top official.

According to the spokesperson, IG Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan has assigned SP Iqbal Khan to the role of SP Joint Patrolling. Additionally, SP Saud Khan has been designated as SP High-Security Zone, while Zaheer Arshad assumes the position of SP Headquarters (HQs) by the IG’s appointment. Furthermore, SP Saddar Zone Nowsherwan has taken ex-Pakistan leave and flown abroad, leading to Kazim Naqvi assuming the responsibilities of Divisional Police Officer (DPO) for Saddar Zone. The police spokesperson confirmed that all newly appointed officers have assumed their respective charges.

