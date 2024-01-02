Inflation surges to 29.7pc in Dec 2023, exceeding finance ministry’s projections

ISLAMABAD-Inflation has once again recorded higher than the projection of the Ministry of Finance at 29.7 percent in December 2023 mainly due to the massive hike in gas prices.

Inflation measured through consumer price indicator (CPI) was recorded at 26.8 percent in October. However, it had started increasing from November after the government massively increased the gas prices to fulfil the conditions of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The CPI inflation was recorded at 29.7 percent in December 2023, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). The federal government for the current fiscal year 2023-24 had set an inflation target at 21.5 percent.

According to the latest data of PBS, the inflation on a monthly basis has increased to 0.8 percent in December 2023 as compared to an increase of 2.7 percent in the month of November. The CPI inflation Urban increased by 30.9 percent on a year-on-year basis in December 2023. Meanwhile, the CPI inflation for Rural has enhanced by 27.9 percent. The CPI inflation has increased by 28.79 percent in six months of the current fiscal year. The Sensitive Price Index (SPI), which gauges rates of kitchen items on a weekly basis, increased by 31.58 percent. On a monthly basis, Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation on YoY basis increased by 25.37 percent in July to December 2023.

Inflation remained higher than the projections of the Ministry of Finance, which anticipated it to remain around 27.5-28.5 percent in December 2023. “Keeping in view the better supply position and easing out the imported inflation alongwith the high base effect will help to contain the inflationary pressure ahead,” the ministry had stated in its monthly report. It had projected that inflation would further ease out to 24-25 percent in January 2024. The break-up of inflation of 29.7 percent showed that food and non-alcoholic beverages prices increased by 27.5 percent last month. Similarly, health and education charges went up by 23.36 percent and 13.52 percent, respectively. Similarly, prices of utilities (housing, water, electricity, gas and fuel) increased by 37.68 percent in the last month. Meanwhile, the prices of alcoholic beverages and tobacco went up by around 82.83 percent. Prices of clothing and footwear increased by 20.71 percent and furnishing and household equipment maintenance charges 32.53 percent. Recreational charges and those related to culture went up by 38.48 percent in the period under review, while amounts charged by restaurants and hotels by 30.71 percent in December 2023 as compared to the same month of 2022.

In rural areas, the food items which saw their prices increased during December 2023 included onions (27.76 percent), fresh vegetables (6.96 percent), eggs (4.95 percent), pulse masoor (4.29 percent), pulse mash (3.25 percent), fish (3.11 percent), wheat products (2.37 percent), pulse moong (2.33 percent), tea (1.15 percent), wheat (1.10 percent), meat (1.07 percent), besan (1.02 percent), pulse gram (0.92 percent), milk fresh (0.88 percent) and sugar (0.74 percent). In non-food commodities, prices of following commodities enhanced included electricity charges (15.76 percent), transport services (5.25 percent), water supply (5.18 percent), solid fuel (2.85 percent), construction input items (2.12 percent), construction wage rates (0.94 percent) and drugs and medicines (0.62 percent).

In rural areas, prices of following items were reduced including tomatoes (34.89 percent), potatoes (18.18 percent), cooking oil (3.12 percent), vegetable ghee (2.41 percent), gur (2.33 percent), fresh fruits (1.94 percent), chicken (1.51 percent) and gram whole (0.97 percent). In urban areas, prices of following commodities increased including onions (30.83 percent), dry fruits (5.16 percent), pulse masoor (5.05 percent), eggs (4.73 percent), pan prepared (4.41 percent), pulse gram (3.73 percent), fish (3.17 percent), sugar (2.50 percent), wheat (2.16 percent), pulse moong (2.01 percent), pulse mash (1.18 percent) and wheat flour (0.82 percent)