 ‘Int’l institutions double minded over post-election situation’

KARACHI - Chairman of National Busi­ness Group Pakistan, Presi­dent Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum, and All Karachi Industrial Alli­ance, and former provincial minister Mian Zahid Hussain has said that international financial institutions were double minded what may happen after the election as the newly-elected administra­tion might undo the reforms. Talking to businessmen com­munity on Monday, he said that the new government will be under pressure to reverse reforms and make popular decisions, which will push away multinational financial organizations. Mian Zahid Hussain said that internation­al organizations also want timely elections in Pakistan and are also afraid of the post-election situation as the gov­ernment formed as a result of the election can stop the process of reforms to increase its popularity. Speaking to the business community, the veteran business leader said that the concerns and reser­vations of the international organizations that are play­ing a major role in saving the country from bankruptcy must be addressed. He said that there was no option oth­er than accepting the dictates of international organizations to save the country from de­fault. Problems will increase for the country’s economy if the reforms are reversed, and foreign investors will also stop planning to invest in Pakistan. The business leader noted that some international organizations believe that the benefit-seeking elements have become active even be­fore the elections, and they are making efforts for subsi­dies, tax exemptions, various types of packages, etc. These influential classes will resist an increase in the tax base and pile up unnecessary im­ports into the country, widen­ing the current account deficit and making the economy lean again for personal gains. Mian Zahid Hussain further said that the property sector has also become active in elimi­nating new taxes; those buy­ing electricity and gas are also active, while the sectors that evade more than $4 trillion in taxes are also running their campaigns. He further said that at present the govern­ment is saving unnecessary expenses, due to which the value of the dollar is decreas­ing and the value of the rupee is improving, but internation­al organizations are afraid that the elected government will start spending unneces­sarily to please the people. Some believe that the govern­ment will not be able to with­stand the pressure of its sup­porters and financiers for a long time, which will worsen the economic situation.