Interim govt raises 11.8-kg LPG cylinder price by Rs18.52 for Jan

ISLAMABAD-For the fourth time since its establishment, the caretaker government has increased the price of the 11.8-kilogram liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder by Rs18.52 for January 2024.

As per the notification issued by Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) has been raised by Rs1.57/kg from Rs254.86/kg in December to Rs256.43/kg. The LPG producer price is linked with Saudi Aramco-CP and dollar exchange rate. As compared to previous month, Saudi Aramco-CP has increased by 1.6 percent. The average dollar exchange rate has, however, gone down by 0.86 percent resulting to increase in LPG consumer price by Rs18.52/11.8-kg cylinder (0.61 percent). The per kg increase in LPG consumer price is Rs.1.57/kg, said OGRA here Monday.

The revised pricing will have varying impacts on different cylinder sizes. After hike, the price of domestic cylinder will go up by Rs18.52/11.8-kg from Rs3,007.35 in December to Rs3,025.87/11.8-kg in January. While the price of 45.4-kg commercial cylinder will go up by Rs71.278. It is worth noting that for the months of September the caretaker government had increased the price of LPG by Rs39 per kg (19.37 percent).

For the month of October also, the government had jacked up the prices of LPG by 8.7 percent or Rs20.86 per kg. For the month of December also the interim government had increased the price LPG by Rs3.83 per kg. However, for the month of November, the price of LPG was reduced by Rs9.95 per kg. OGRA has determined the producer price of LPG, assuming a composition of 40 percent propane and 60 percent butane, to be Rs177,644.20 per tonne. This price incorporates an excise duty of Rs85 per tonne, excluding the petroleum levy of Rs4,669 per tonne. Consequently, the total cost for an 11.8-kg cylinder amounts to Rs2,096.20. Before the imposition of an 18 percent general sales tax (GST), the producer price would have been Rs182,313.20 per tonne, resulting in a price of Rs2,151.30/11.8-kg cylinder. The GST on Rs180,983.47 per tonne would have been Rs32,816.38 per tonne or Rs387.23 per 11.8- kg cylinder.

Furthermore, OGRA has calculated a maximum producer price of Rs215,129.58 per tonne or Rs 2,538.53 per 11.8-kg cylinder. The marketing, distribution, and transportation margin has been set at Rs35,000 per tonne, comprising a marketing margin of Rs17,000 per tonne, distribution margin of Rs10,000 per tonne, and transportation margin of Rs8,000 per tonne, resulting in a total margin of Rs413 per cylinder. Additionally, consumers are taxed with an 18 percent GST of Rs6,300 per tonne or Rs74.34 per 11.8-kg cylinder on the marketing and distribution margin of Rs35,000 per tonne.