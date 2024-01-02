Israeli army believes Gaza war will continue throughout 2024

JERUSALEM - Israel’s war in Gaza will continue throughout 2024, a military spokes­man said, insisting that the country was preparing for “prolonged fight­ing” against Hamas.

“The IDF (Israeli army) must plan ahead, understanding that we will be required for additional tasks and warfare throughout this year,” Dan­iel Hagari told reporters late on Sun­day. “The objectives of the war re­quire prolonged fighting and we are preparing accordingly.” The war be­tween Israel and the Palestinian group, which rules the Gaza Strip, erupted after Hamas fighters carried out a deadly attack on southern Isra­el on October 7.

Hagari said the army was current­ly “planning the management of the forces operating in the field” in the months ahead. Hagari said some of the 300,000 army reservists would get a break from the conflict, with Israel seeking to boost its war-hit economy. “Some of the reservists will return to their families and em­ployment this week,” he said.

“This will significantly ease the burden on the economy and allow them to gather strength for the up­coming activities in the next year, as the fighting will continue and they will still be required.”

Iran’s Alborz warship has entered the Red Sea through the strategic Bab el-Mandeb strait, the semi-of­ficial Tasnim news agency reported Monday, amid heightened tensions in the globally important strategic waterway.

The report comes against the back­drop of repeated missile and drone attacks against Israel from Houthi rebels in Yemen, and Houthi attacks on merchant shipping in the critical international waterway.

On Sunday, US Navy helicopters from the USS Eisenhower carrier strike group fired on Houthi reb­els who were attempting to board a Maersk cargo ship off Yemen, with the Houthis reporting 10 fighters dead or missing.

Tasnim did not give specific rea­sons for the deployment of the Al­borz warship to the Red Sea, but not­ed that Iranian military vessels had operated in the area since 2009.

“The Alborz destroyer entered the Red Sea… by passing through the Bab el-Mandeb” strait at the south­ern tip of the Red Sea, connecting with the Gulf of Aden in the Indian Ocean, the agency said.