Israeli army believes Gaza war will continue throughout 2024

JERUSALEM - Israel’s war in Gaza will continue throughout 2024, a military spokesman said, insisting that the country was preparing for “prolonged fighting” against Hamas.
“The IDF (Israeli army) must plan ahead, understanding that we will be required for additional tasks and warfare throughout this year,” Daniel Hagari told reporters late on Sunday. “The objectives of the war require prolonged fighting and we are preparing accordingly.” The war between Israel and the Palestinian group, which rules the Gaza Strip, erupted after Hamas fighters carried out a deadly attack on southern Israel on October 7.
Hagari said the army was currently “planning the management of the forces operating in the field” in the months ahead. Hagari said some of the 300,000 army reservists would get a break from the conflict, with Israel seeking to boost its war-hit economy. “Some of the reservists will return to their families and employment this week,” he said.
“This will significantly ease the burden on the economy and allow them to gather strength for the upcoming activities in the next year, as the fighting will continue and they will still be required.”
Iran’s Alborz warship has entered the Red Sea through the strategic Bab el-Mandeb strait, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported Monday, amid heightened tensions in the globally important strategic waterway.
The report comes against the backdrop of repeated missile and drone attacks against Israel from Houthi rebels in Yemen, and Houthi attacks on merchant shipping in the critical international waterway.
On Sunday, US Navy helicopters from the USS Eisenhower carrier strike group fired on Houthi rebels who were attempting to board a Maersk cargo ship off Yemen, with the Houthis reporting 10 fighters dead or missing.
Tasnim did not give specific reasons for the deployment of the Alborz warship to the Red Sea, but noted that Iranian military vessels had operated in the area since 2009.
“The Alborz destroyer entered the Red Sea… by passing through the Bab el-Mandeb” strait at the southern tip of the Red Sea, connecting with the Gulf of Aden in the Indian Ocean, the agency said.