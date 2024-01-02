Tuesday, January 02, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Jan 4 last date for GCUF admission

Staff Reporter
January 02, 2024
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

FAISALABAD   -  January 4 (Thurs­day) is the last date for admission to the second phase programmes of Government College Uni­versity Faisalabad (GCUF). A spokesperson for the university said here on Monday that GCUF offered admission to various BS degree programmes (4 years), BS degree pro­grammes (5 years), BEd (1.5 year), BS (Bridging), MS/MPhil degree pro­grammes (2 years), asso­ciate degree programmes (2 years) and PhD degree programmes. The eligible candidates should apply online at university web­site http://gcuf.edu.pk/admission till January 4. The entrance test would be held on January 6-7, whereas more informa­tion in this regard could be obtained through telephone numbers 041-9201552 and 041-9200886, he added.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1704085048.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024