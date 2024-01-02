Jennifer Garner bids farewell to ‘2023’ with beautiful memories

LOS ANGELES- Let’s welcome the new year and bid farewell to 2023. Jennifer Garner took to her main Instagram page on Sunday to bid farewell to 2023 sharing a montage of photos and clips. The 13 Going On 30 actress, 51, who recently enjoyed a festive sleigh ride through the streets of Los Angeles kicked off the reel by standing on a wooden deck outdoors just as the sun was setting in the distance. The 51-year-old actress, known for her role in 13 Going On 30, recently enjoyed a festive sleigh ride through the streets of L.A., as shown in the reel. In the opening scene, Jennifer stands on a wooden deck outdoors with the sun setting in the distance. Keeping it casual in a short-sleeved navy shirt and denim jeans, she flashed a small smile while tilting her head up towards the orange sky. The camera then pointed upwards, revealing ‘2023’ in white lettering, accompanied by a waving hand emoji. Set to the instrumental version of Coldplay’s hit track, A Sky Full Of Stars,the montage featured special moments from the year, including Jennifer’s excitement at attending a Taylor Swift concert during her Eras Tour. The reel also included a behind-the-scenes picture from her Allure photo shoot, where she discussed motherhood and raising her three children: Violet, 18, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11, with ex-husband Ben Affleck.