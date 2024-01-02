Khanzada targets May 9 riots accused for contesting polls

Attock-Former Provincial Minister Jehangir Khanzada criticized the eligibility of individuals involved in the May 9 attack on state institutions for holding public offices.

Addressing the press in Hazro, he urged those seeking a fair electoral process in 2024 to first resolve pending legal cases. Khanzada questioned the credibility of politicians from PTI’s Attock division making statements on social media instead of attending courts, as 22 PTI candidates were rejected by returning officers.

Khanzada rebuked PTI Chairman Imran Khan, noting his claims of being barred from contesting elections while demanding an apology to run. He emphasized the absence of any global legal provision allowing someone to commit a crime and seek amnesty to participate in elections.

Emphasizing accountability, Khanzada asserted the exclusion of individuals linked to the May 9 incident from participating in elections. He outlined aspirations to lead Pakistan out of its economic and political crises under Nawaz Sharif’s leadership.

In unveiling a development plan for Tehsil Hazro, Khanzada pledged to focus on education and health sectors. His vision includes establishing technical and vocational colleges, aiming to equip youth with market-demanded skills, and connecting these institutions with industries like the Pakistan Aeronautical Complex and CPEC-related projects.

Furthermore, Khanzada highlighted plans to enhance facilities at health centers and colleges to attract educators and healthcare professionals to the rural area. He committed to upgrading the trauma center at the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, aiming to transform it into a modern facility by improving infrastructure and staffing.