KU, Sindh Healthcare Commission ink MoU for training, capacity building programmes

KARACHI-The University of Karachi (KU) and Sindh Healthcare Commission signed the memorandum of understanding to establish collaboration between the KU Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization and the SHCC under which the Sindh Healthcare Commission will provide training and capacity-building workshops and programs at the Karachi University Business Incubation Center.

The KU Director ORIC Dr Syeda Hoor-Ul-Ain, and the Director of Clinical Governance and Trainings, SHCC, Dr Syed Ahmed Raza Kazmi, inked the MoU documents at the KU Vice Chancellor Secretariat on Monday.

KU COLLECTING ADMISSION FEES FOR MORNING SESSION 2024 TILL JAN 08

The University of Karachi (KU) is collecting the fees for the entrance test and open merit-based admissions for the morning session of 2024 till January 08, 2024. According to KU in-charge Directorate of Admissions Dr Saima Akhtar, newcomer students could submit their admission fees from January 02 to 08, 2024 from 09:30 am to 04 pm. She directed that successful candidates should take a printout of their enrollment fee voucher and enrollment form from their online portal, and they would deposit their admission fee in cash only at the Bank Al Falah counter located in the gymnasium hall after verifying the relevant documents from the admission committee counters established in the gymnasium hall. She mentioned that students enrolled in various bachelor programs, doctor of Pharmacy (morning and evening program), doctor of Physical Therapy (morning program), and department of visual studies, could submit their fees through the online system.