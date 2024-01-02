Kundi says elements causing unrest in Karachi allies of Nawaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) yesterday said that Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) chief Nawaz Sharif cannot deliver. PPP Information Secretary Faisal Kareem Kundi said Nawaz Sharif has been in government for over 40 years, but has not built a single ICU-equipped hospital in Punjab. He questioned whether, as the possible Prime Minister for the fourth time, Nawaz Sharif would bring about a change. In a statement, the PPP Information Secretary mentioned that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had vowed to bring change to Pakistan, and today Thar was illuminating Pakistan. He said the elements causing unrest in Karachi were allies of Nawaz Sharif. Kundi said like in Sindh, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would establish institutions similar to ICU in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan. He emphasised that PPP Chairman’s politics was about service to the people, not revenge. They will provide means of employment for the youth and improve the economic condition of hardworking laborers. Meanwhile, Chaudhry Shafiq, the senior vice president of PML-N Dera Ismail Khan, and district and city organisers affiliated with PTI, Khan Luqman, held a meeting and joined the PPP. Separately, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari summoned an important meeting of the Central Executive Committee of the party in Lahore tomorrow (Wednesday) at Bilawal House Lahore.