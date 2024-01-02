Kundi says elements causing unrest in Karachi allies of Nawaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) yesterday said that Pakistan Mus­lim League (Nawaz) chief Nawaz Sharif cannot de­liver. PPP Information Sec­retary Faisal Kareem Kundi said Nawaz Sharif has been in government for over 40 years, but has not built a single ICU-equipped hos­pital in Punjab. He ques­tioned whether, as the possible Prime Minister for the fourth time, Nawaz Sharif would bring about a change. In a statement, the PPP Information Sec­retary mentioned that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had vowed to bring change to Pakistan, and today Thar was illuminat­ing Pakistan. He said the elements causing unrest in Karachi were allies of Nawaz Sharif. Kundi said like in Sindh, Bilawal Bhut­to Zardari would establish institutions similar to ICU in Punjab, Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa, and Balochistan. He emphasised that PPP Chairman’s politics was about service to the people, not revenge. They will pro­vide means of employment for the youth and improve the economic condition of hardworking laborers. Meanwhile, Chaudhry Shafiq, the senior vice president of PML-N Dera Ismail Khan, and district and city organisers affiliat­ed with PTI, Khan Luqman, held a meeting and joined the PPP. Separately, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari summoned an im­portant meeting of the Central Executive Commit­tee of the party in Lahore tomorrow (Wednesday) at Bilawal House Lahore.