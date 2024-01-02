Lesco chief inaugurates safety dept to promote safety culture

LAHORE - Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider inaugurated a state-of-the-art safety department at the company’s headquarters on Monday. Chief Engineer (O&M) T&G Zafar Iqbal, Chief Engineer (Planning) Imran Mehmood, DG (Implementation) Raja Mehmood, Director (Safety) Fawad Khalid, Director (HR) Nauman Ghafoor, Director (Admin) Zameer Hussain Kalachi and other officers concerned were also present. On this occasion, CEO Engineer Shahid Haider said, “We have made this state-of-the-art safety department in the style of co-operative sector and all other LESCO departments will also be transformed on this style. Being CEO of the company, it is my top priority to ensure safety of all the field staff working on the line. He added that promotion of safety culture was an indispensable requirement of the Lesco without adopting which it was not possible to avoid fatal accidents. He mentioned that safety seminars were being organized regularly in all the Lesco circles where the line staff was informed about safety rules and regulations by the relevant field officers and safety directorate representatives. While surprise checking was also done by the safety inspectors and disciplinary action was also being taken against those line staffers found violating the safety rules, he said. Engineer Shahid Haider emphasized the importance of earthing while working on the line. He said that if earthing was done properly, 90 per cent of the accidents could be completely avoided. He said “We value the lives of our workers, so we take all possible steps for their occupational health and safety.”