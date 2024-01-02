Lists of eligible candidates for Attock NA, PA seats finalised

Attock-Returning officers, after scrutinizing nomination papers, have finalized the lists of eligible candidates for two national assembly and five provincial assembly seats in District Attock. Out of the 114 candidates, prominent figures like former MNAs Tahir Sadiq and Zain Elahi, along with Eman Tahir, Zulfi Bukhari, and former MPA Malik Jamshed Altaf, have faced rejections on various grounds.

The breakdown of eligible candidates includes 19 for NA 49 Attock, 25 for NA 50 Attock, 19 for PP1 Attock, 20 for PP 2 Attock, 25 for PP3 Attock, 21 for PP4 Attock, and 29 for PP 5 Attock. Notable among the eligible candidates are former federal ministers Sheikh Aftab Ahmad, Malik Amin Aslam, and Sardar Saleem Haidar, former MNA Malik Sohail Khan, former MPA Syed Ijaz Bikhari (all contesting for NA seats), and former MPA Jahangir Khanzada, Malik Shamsher Aslam, Changez Khan, former MPAs Iftikhar Ahmad, Shavez Khan, and other significant names vying for provincial seats.