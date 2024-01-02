Tuesday, January 02, 2024
Man dies in Zumarad Block fire  

STAFF REPORT
January 02, 2024
Regional, Islamabad

RAWALPINDI - Reports indicate a fatal incident in Zumarad Block of the old Katcheri, where a man succumbed to injuries after reportedly being trapped in a fire on Monday, according to reliable sources.

Emergency responders from Rescue 1122 swiftly reacted to a distress call from lawyers, initiating a search operation for the trapped individual within the blaze. Unfortunately, the victim’s identity remains undisclosed.

The exact cause behind the devastating fire remains a mystery as both the police and Rescue 1122 are yet to ascertain the circumstances leading to the incident. Eyewitnesses observed intense flames emanating from Zumarad Block of the old Katcheri, marking the severity of the situation. Amidst this tragic event, the victim was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition but tragically succumbed to severe burn injuries shortly after admission. Authorities, including the lawyers’ association in Katcheri, have launched an investigation into the cause of the fire, striving to uncover the circumstances surrounding this lamentable incident.

STAFF REPORT

