Manzoor Pashteen Granted Bail by Local Court in Islamabad

Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) leader Manzoor Pashteen has been granted bail today by Senior Civil Judge, M Shabbir Bhatti at District Judicial Complex, Islamabad on FIR filed at P.S Tarnol, Islamabad after a rally held by PTM on August 18th, 2023.

Advocate Atta Ullah Kundi and Advocate Musaddiq Aziz Khattak appeared in court today. They argued before the court that in the case 555/23 other accused were issued bails and Manzoor Should also be granted bail.

Manzoor Pashteen was arrested on December 5th from Chaman, Balochistan and has been facing series of cases filed against him by various law enforcement aganecies. He has been kept in Adyala jail till last week when his bail was approved by Anti-Terrorism Court. He was arrested again in two other cases and was sent for Physical remand for two days last week. After completion of physical remand he was sent on Judicial remand last Saturday and his lawyers filed for bail application.

After listening the arguments, the judge ordered to release Mazoor Pashteen in the case against bail bonds of Rs. 5000/- for post arrest bail.

There's only one case against Manzoor Pashteen at FIA. Hearing of that case will be held on Thursday in FIA court at Federal Judicial Complex, Islamabad.