MDA launches action against illegal buildings

MULTAN - The Multan Development Authority (MDA) Enforce­ment Directorate conduct­ed an operation against unauthorised construc­tions here on Monday. The enforcement team took multiple actions on Ghaus Azam Road, North­ern Bypass Road, and MA Jinnah Road against non-approved buildings. During the operation on Ghaus Azam Road, illegal commercial construc­tions of Rana Munib, Haji Jamshed, and Danish Sa­hil were demolished. On Northern Bypass Road, the shop of Rana Abdul Ghaffar was demolished, while on MA Jinnah Road, illegal and unauthorised commercial construc­tions of Muhammad An­war, Salek Javaid, Hashim Awan, Ghulam Abbas, and Farhat Parveen were brought down.