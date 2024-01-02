Meeting reviews progress on human resource export initiative

PESHAWAR - Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (Retd) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah presided over an important meeting on Monday to review progress, on the provincial government’s initiative of Human Resource Export.
Besides caretaker Provincial Minister for Information Technology Dr Najeeb Ullah, Managing Director (MD) Overseas Employment Corporation Naseer Khan, Managing Director Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority Aamir Afaq, Director IM Sciences Dr Usman Ghani and others attended the meeting.
The meeting was given a detailed briefing on training programmes in different sectors including information technology, nursing and paramedics etc. Human resource required to foreign countries and strategy of the provincial government to export human resources to foreign countries.
Addressing the participants, the Chief Minister said that the caretaker government was not only committed to train and employ the youth but also taking steps on war footings to this end adding that the number of seats in nursing colleges was also being increased manifold so as to send maximum nursing graduates abroad for employment.
He further said that, this country belongs to all of us and we need to play our due role for its sustainable development and prosperity. He said that the only way to put the country on the track of development was to make maximum investment on youth and make them an asset for the entire nation.