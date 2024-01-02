Meeting reviews progress on human resource export initiative

PESHAWAR - Caretaker Chief Minister Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (Retd) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah presid­ed over an important meeting on Monday to review progress, on the provincial government’s initiative of Human Resource Export.

Besides caretaker Provincial Minister for Information Technol­ogy Dr Najeeb Ullah, Managing Director (MD) Overseas Employ­ment Corporation Naseer Khan, Managing Director Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa Technical Education and Vocational Training Authori­ty Aamir Afaq, Director IM Scienc­es Dr Usman Ghani and others at­tended the meeting.

The meeting was given a detailed briefing on training programmes in different sectors including in­formation technology, nursing and paramedics etc. Human resource required to foreign countries and strategy of the provincial govern­ment to export human resources to foreign countries.

Addressing the participants, the Chief Minister said that the care­taker government was not only committed to train and employ the youth but also taking steps on war footings to this end adding that the number of seats in nursing colleges was also being increased manifold so as to send maximum nursing graduates abroad for em­ployment.

He further said that, this country belongs to all of us and we need to play our due role for its sustaina­ble development and prosperity. He said that the only way to put the country on the track of devel­opment was to make maximum in­vestment on youth and make them an asset for the entire nation.