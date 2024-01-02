Tuesday, January 02, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Mengal to challenge nomination rejection in court

Says BNP believes in pursuing rights of Baloch people through Parliament

Mengal to challenge nomination rejection in court
Agencies
January 02, 2024
National, Regional, Quetta, Newspaper

QUETTA  -  Sardar Akhtar Jan Mengal, Chief of the Balochistan National Party (BNP), said on Monday that he would challenge the rejection of its nomination papers for the upcoming polls in the court. The party has de­cided to challenge the rejection of nomination pa­pers both at the election tribunal and the Supreme Court, he said in a press conference at Quetta Press Club. Sajid Tareen Advocate, Prince Musa Jan, Agha Hassan Baloch were prominent others who accom­panied by the party chief. Stressing the need for providing level playing field to all parties, he said BNP believes in pursuing the rights of the Baloch people through Parliament. “Public must be given rights to choose political figures of their choices through democratic process,” he maintained.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1704148569.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024