Met Office forecasts cold, cloudy weather in most parts of country

Dense fog/smog is likely to persist in plain areas of Punjab during the next 24 hours, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Fog/smog is likely in plain areas of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh during morning and night hours.

During the next 24 hours, mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold in northern parts and north Balochistan. According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in northern areas and northern Balochistan. Dense fog/smog prevailed over plain areas of Punjab. Leh remained the coldest place in the country on Friday with -10°C temperature.