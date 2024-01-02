Mushroom farm house set up in Khyber

KHYBER - A mushroom farm house established by the Agriculture Department was opened here in Aftab Alam Afridi Kalley - Shahkas, Jamrud area of district Khyber.
In this connection an event was organised that was attended by secretary to National Assembly Committee for Agriculture Waseem Gohar as chief guest, director agriculture, merged districts Murad Ali, Director Agriculture, Khyber Zia-ul-Islam Dawar, Agriculture officer Abdul Qader Khan besides farmers and some notables.
Speaking on the occasion Waseem Gohar said that under the agriculture transformation plan mushroom farming was initiated in the merged district that would benefit the growers. Jamrud has a favourable atmosphere for mushroom growing and for the last three years mushroom farming has increased, he added.
Murad Ali said that besides mushroom, cultivation of saffron and other crops had been begun in Jamrud to get more profit on farming less land. He maintained that eight hundred bags of mushrooms had been distributed among the farmers that would certainly change the economic condition of the local growers.