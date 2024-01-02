Mushroom farm house set up in Khyber

KHYBER - A mushroom farm house established by the Agriculture Department was opened here in Aftab Alam Afridi Kalley - Shah­kas, Jamrud area of district Khyber.

In this connection an event was organ­ised that was attended by secretary to National Assembly Committee for Ag­riculture Waseem Gohar as chief guest, director agriculture, merged districts Murad Ali, Director Agriculture, Khyber Zia-ul-Islam Dawar, Agriculture officer Abdul Qader Khan besides farmers and some notables.

Speaking on the occasion Waseem Go­har said that under the agriculture trans­formation plan mushroom farming was initiated in the merged district that would benefit the growers. Jamrud has a favour­able atmosphere for mushroom growing and for the last three years mushroom farming has increased, he added.

Murad Ali said that besides mush­room, cultivation of saffron and oth­er crops had been begun in Jamrud to get more profit on farming less land. He maintained that eight hundred bags of mushrooms had been distributed among the farmers that would certain­ly change the economic condition of the local growers.