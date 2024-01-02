Naqvi virtually opens 36 upgraded police stations

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi virtu­ally inaugurated 36 upgraded po­lice stations across the province here on Monday.

He also inaugurated the newly constructed Gulshan-e-Iqbal Po­lice Station, said a handout issued here. In a generous New Year ges­ture, he announced a waiver on fee increases for driving licences un­til Jan 9, extending an opportuni­ty for citizens to obtain licences at the existing rates.

The CM inspected the Gulshan-e-Iqbal Police Station and its dif­ferent sections, including the front desk, waiting room, SHO’s room, IT room, and meeting room.

Expressing appreciation for the initiative to provide top-notch fa­cilities, CM Naqvi conveyed his congratulations to the IG police, CCPO Lahore, DIG (Ops) and their respective teams.

Provincial ministers Mansoor Qadir, Amir Mir, Azfar Ali Nasir, Home Secretary, CCPO Lahore, Secretary Communication and Works, Commissioner, DIG (Ops) and others were also present.

CM inspects Band Road project

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minis­ter Mohsin Naqvi commenced the dawn of 2024 by inspecting public welfare projects.

He inspected the 7.3km long controlled access corridor Band Road for two hours to review the progress. Currently, 50 per­cent completion is reported for package one and 38 per cent for package two.

In his commitment to timely de­livery, CM Naqvi set a deadline of Jan 31 for the project’s completion, emphasising a steadfast adherence to the schedule, and even advocat­ing for round-the-clock efforts.

Expressing concern over report­ed extortion from the soil supplier contractor, the CM directed the po­lice to take legal action against the extortionists. He scrutinised con­struction activities, urging both the contractors to accelerate their pace. He tasked the deputy commission­er to remove encroachments sur­rounding the project areas.

Commissioner/DG LDA briefed about the project’s progress.

Provincial ministers Mansoor Qadir, Amir Mir, Azfar Ali Nasir, CCPO, secretary C&W and others were also present.

CM takes notice

Punjab Caretaker Chief Min­ister Mohsin Naqvi, responding promptly to the disruption in the Rawalpindi-Islamabad Metro Bus Service track, has instructed the Secretary Transport to provide a comprehensive report on the in­cident.

The Chief Minister has also ini­tiated an inquiry into the matter, emphasizing the swift repair of the track while ensuring the high­est quality standards during the restoration process.