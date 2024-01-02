Pakistan condemns ban on Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Party in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has strongly condemned the Indian authorities’ decision to declare the Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Party in Jammu and Kashmir as an ‘unlawful association’ for duration of five years. In a statement on Monday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said that the banning of political parties is part of India’s relentless campaign to subjugate the Kashmiri people, suppress dissent, and consolidate its occupation of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Mumtaz Zahra Baloch emphasized that India must lift the ban on all political parties unlawfully outlawed in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and respect the fundamental rights and freedoms of the Kashmiri people.