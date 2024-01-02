Tuesday, January 02, 2024
Pakistan condemns ban on Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Party in IIOJK

News Desk
January 02, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   Pakistan has strongly con­demned the Indian authori­ties’ decision to declare the Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Party in Jammu and Kashmir as an ‘unlawful association’ for duration of five years. In a statement on Monday, For­eign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said that the banning of politi­cal parties is part of India’s relentless campaign to sub­jugate the Kashmiri people, suppress dissent, and con­solidate its occupation of the Indian Illegally Occu­pied Jammu and Kashmir. Mumtaz Zahra Baloch em­phasized that India must lift the ban on all political par­ties unlawfully outlawed in the Indian Illegally Occu­pied Jammu and Kashmir, and respect the fundamen­tal rights and freedoms of the Kashmiri people. 

