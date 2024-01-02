Pakistan earns $372.930m by exporting transport services in four months

ISLAMABAD-Pakistan earned $372.930 million by providing different transport services in various countries during the first four months of the current fiscal year (2023-24) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

This shows an increase of 26.01 percent as compared to $295.959 million earned through the provision of services during the corresponding months of the fiscal year (2022-23), the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported. During the months under review, the exports of sea transport services witnessed an increase of 120.49 percent, going up from $65.700 million last year to $144.860 million during the months under review. Among the sea transport services, the exports of freight services dipped by 62.56 percent from $53.370 million last year to $19.980 million whereas the exports of other sea transport services however increased by 912.81 percent from $12.330 million to $124.880 million current year, the PBS data revealed.

The exports of air transport witnessed a nominal decline of 1.95 percent going down from $222.779 million last year to $218.440 million during July-October 2023. Among the air transport services, the exports of passenger services increased by 3.57 percent, from $144.650 million to $149.810 million, whereas the exports of freight services dipped by 32.51 percent, from $ 11.350 million to $ 7.660 million, in addition, the export of other air transport services also dipped by 8.70 percent from $66.779 million to $60.790 million.

Meanwhile, the exports of road transport services during the months under review witnessed a growth of 70.15 percent going up from $4.590 million to $7.810 million during this year, it added. Among the road transport services, the exports of freight services witnessed a decrease of 17.61 percent from $1.590 million to $1.310 million, while the export of postal and courier services decreased by 37.02 percent, from $2.890 million to $1.820 million, the data revealed.