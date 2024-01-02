Tuesday, January 02, 2024
Pakistan, India swap lists of nuclear installations, prisoners

Pakistan, India swap lists of nuclear installations, prisoners
SHAFQAT ALI
January 02, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  Pakistan and India yesterday swapped nuclear in­stallations lists and prisoners details under a bilat­eral agreement. A Foreign Office statement said the Agreement on Prohibition of Attacks against Nucle­ar Installations and Facilities between Pakistan and India, inter alia, provides that both countries shall inform each other of their nuclear installations and facilities, falling within its definition, on 1st Janu­ary of each calendar year. Signed on 31 December 1988, the Agreement entered into force on 27 Jan­uary 1991. “The list of nuclear installations and fa­cilities in Pakistan has been officially handed over to a representative of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Si­multaneously, the Indian Ministry of External Af­fairs also handed over the list of India’s nuclear in­stallations and facilities to a representative of the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi,” it added.

Separately, Pakistan and India exchanged, through diplomatic channels, the lists of prison­ers in each other’s custody. The Government of Pa­kistan handed over a list of 231 Indian prisoners in Pakistan (47 civilian prisoners and 184 fisher­men) to a representative of the High Commission of India in Islamabad, the FO said.

