Pakistan, India swap lists of nuclear installations, prisoners

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and India yesterday swapped nuclear installations lists and prisoners details under a bilateral agreement. A Foreign Office statement said the Agreement on Prohibition of Attacks against Nuclear Installations and Facilities between Pakistan and India, inter alia, provides that both countries shall inform each other of their nuclear installations and facilities, falling within its definition, on 1st January of each calendar year. Signed on 31 December 1988, the Agreement entered into force on 27 January 1991. “The list of nuclear installations and facilities in Pakistan has been officially handed over to a representative of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Simultaneously, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs also handed over the list of India’s nuclear installations and facilities to a representative of the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi,” it added.
Separately, Pakistan and India exchanged, through diplomatic channels, the lists of prisoners in each other’s custody. The Government of Pakistan handed over a list of 231 Indian prisoners in Pakistan (47 civilian prisoners and 184 fishermen) to a representative of the High Commission of India in Islamabad, the FO said.