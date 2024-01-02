Tuesday, January 02, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Pakistan sends third relief aid to Gaza

Pakistan sends third relief aid to Gaza
Our Staff Reporter
January 02, 2024
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  Pakistan has dispatched third consignment of 20 tons of relief goods for the war-hit people in Gaza.The consignment was sent from Nur Khan Air base in Rawalpin­di on Monday by a spe­cial flight of Pakistan Air Force. According to de­tails, Pakistan takes the lead in helping the inno­cent Palestinian broth­ers and sisters. The third aid consignment contains about 20 tons of essential items including surgical and medical supplies, dry food items and gift bags for children as well as hy­giene kits. It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan stands with the Palestin­ian brothers and sisters in this testing time and will continue to support them.

Caretaker Foreign Min­ister Jalil Abbas Jilani, Palestine’s Ambassador to Pakistan and repre­sentatives of the Armed Forces attended the cer­emony to dispatch the re­lief goods. Speaking on the occasion, the Foreign Minister called for imme­diate ceasefire in Gaza.

All world laws being adopted in deporting illegal residents, UN assured

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1704085048.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024