Pakistan sends third relief aid to Gaza

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has dispatched third consignment of 20 tons of relief goods for the war-hit people in Gaza.The consignment was sent from Nur Khan Air base in Rawalpin­di on Monday by a spe­cial flight of Pakistan Air Force. According to de­tails, Pakistan takes the lead in helping the inno­cent Palestinian broth­ers and sisters. The third aid consignment contains about 20 tons of essential items including surgical and medical supplies, dry food items and gift bags for children as well as hy­giene kits. It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan stands with the Palestin­ian brothers and sisters in this testing time and will continue to support them.

Caretaker Foreign Min­ister Jalil Abbas Jilani, Palestine’s Ambassador to Pakistan and repre­sentatives of the Armed Forces attended the cer­emony to dispatch the re­lief goods. Speaking on the occasion, the Foreign Minister called for imme­diate ceasefire in Gaza.