Pakistan sends third relief aid to Gaza

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has dispatched third consignment of 20 tons of relief goods for the war-hit people in Gaza.The consignment was sent from Nur Khan Air base in Rawalpindi on Monday by a special flight of Pakistan Air Force. According to details, Pakistan takes the lead in helping the innocent Palestinian brothers and sisters. The third aid consignment contains about 20 tons of essential items including surgical and medical supplies, dry food items and gift bags for children as well as hygiene kits. It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan stands with the Palestinian brothers and sisters in this testing time and will continue to support them.
Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani, Palestine’s Ambassador to Pakistan and representatives of the Armed Forces attended the ceremony to dispatch the relief goods. Speaking on the occasion, the Foreign Minister called for immediate ceasefire in Gaza.