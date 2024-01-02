Tuesday, January 02, 2024
Past in Perspective

Past in Perspective
January 02, 2024
Opinions, Past in Perspective

“I have always felt a gift diamond shines so much better than one you buy for yourself.”
–Mae West

The Hope Diamond, a renowned blue diamond weighing 45.52 carats, is steeped in mystique and folklore. Its history spans centuries, adorned by tales of mystery, curses, and opulence. Acquired from India by French merchant Jean-Baptiste Tavernier, the gem allegedly bore a curse leading to misfortune for its owners. Passing through royal hands, it found its way to the French Crown before landing in England. Purchased by Evalyn Walsh McLean in the early 20th century, it became part of her storied collection. Now housed in the Smithsonian Institution, the Hope Diamond remains a mesmerising testament to its fabled past and exquisite beauty.

