Patriotic Pledge

As the curtain fell on a challenging yet momentous year of 2023, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir delivered a resounding New Year message that echoes the unwavering commitment of the Pakistan Army to the cause of national security and development. In a statement shared by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), General Munir vowed that the national army would leave no stone unturned in contributing to the well-being of the nation, reinforcing the armed forces’ resolve of national service and protection despite all odds.

General Munir’s pledge to take pride in the unwavering commitment to the people of Pakistan reflects a spirit deeply rooted in the ethos of the armed forces. The assertion that the Pakistan Army and the nation are inseparable underscores a unity that is impervious to defeat. In the face of challenges, the commitment to national security resonates with the spirit of service and protection, instilling a sense of patriotism among the citizens.

As Pakistan steps into the significant year of 2024, both internally and externally, General Munir’s message emphasises the patriotic spirit of serving the motherland, a land of immeasurable bounties and countless opportunities. The year holds immense significance, and the military’s dedication to reinforcing the dreams of forefathers and the aspirations of the people of Pakistan instils hope for a brighter future. General Munir expresses confidence that, Insha Allah, the nation will rise, overcoming challenges and paving the way for the prosperity of future generations.

Beyond national borders, the New Year message also reflects Pakistan’s commitment to global peace and justice. General Munir’s expression of solidarity and prayers for the resilient people of Palestine and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir aligns with the broader vision of contributing to a world free from tyranny. This stance echoes the values of justice and solidarity that the armed forces uphold, extending beyond national boundaries.

General Asim Munir’s New Year message serves as a beacon of hope and dedication, reaffirming the Pakistan Army’s commitment to national security, development, and global peace. The spirit of service and protection, as encapsulated in the message, sets the tone for a year of resilience, patriotism, and collective progress. As the nation moves forward, the unwavering commitment of the armed forces remains a source of inspiration and strength for the people of Pakistan.