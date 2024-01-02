PBF congratulates Atif Ikram for his elections as FPCCI president

KARACHI-Pakistan Business Forum (PBF) on Monday congratulated its Capital Area Chairman and UBG candidate Atif Ikram for his election as President of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) for two years. The PBF President Khawaja Mahboob ur Rehman, Central VP’s Chaudhry Ahmad Jawad, Jahanara Wattoo, the PBF Provincial Chairmen Muhammad Naseer Malik, Engr Daroo Khan Achakzai, Shabnum Zafar and Ashafque Paracha including PBF presidents of Multan, Lahore, Nawabshah and Dadu; namely Saleha Hassan, Momin Ali Malik, Raheel Ashfaque and Zubair Bharat extended heartfelt felicitations to Atif Ikram Shiekh and his panel candidates on a overwhelming majority in the federation elections. The PBF stated our team efforts with UBG led by SM Tanveer were yield positive results for this unprecedented victory.

Meanwhile, Election Commission of the FPCCI has announced official result at AGM and declared Atif Ikram Sheikh, the new President of FPCCI for the two years terms (2024-25). Atif got 240 votes from United Business Group (UBG) and Sheikh Muhammad Ali from Businessmen Panel (BMP) secured 154 votes. Similarly Saqib Fayyaz Magoon from Businessmen Panel Progressive Group (BMPP) secured 231 votes on the seat of SVP FPCCI and BMP Candidate Haji Ghani Usman secured only 155 votes. In Association Class the BMP group led by Mian Anjum Nisar completely knocked out in all four seats. The UBG candidates Zaki Aijaz secured 150, Aman Paracha 144, Asif sakhi 133 and Asif inam got 123 while BMP candidates Rafique Suleman secured 118, Muhammad Imran Tessori 105, Touqeer Malik got 98 and Muffassar Atta Malik secured only 90 votes. On the seat of Vice President (Punjab), UBG made a land slide victory. The UBG Zain Iftikhar secured 28 votes from Khanewal Chamber and BMP candidate from Sahiwal CCI got 5 votes. Similarly, Federal Area and Small Chambers VP’s result were withheld. However, Sindh Chambers was led by UBG while Balochistan and KPK Vice Presidents Nasir Khan and Aun Ali Syed win from BMP.