PTI-P chairman Pervez Khattak says he will not go for seat adjustment (at national level) with any political party.

Speaking to media on Tuesday, he claimed that the party would bring the names of the contestants to the fore after Jan 13.

He said the party could consider seat adjustment at local level but no major handshake would be done.

He said the party was all set to participate in the elections. He said he had served the people in KP and was expecting good results.