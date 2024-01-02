Petrol pumps fined for overcharging

BATTAGRAM - Assistant Com­missioner (AC) Abdul Salam on Mon­day following the directives of Deputy Commissioner Battagram, led an in­spection of Thakot Bazaar.

The operation included targeted raids on various petrol pumps, focused on curbing the sale of petrol at exorbi­tant rates and scrutinized the calibra­tion of the pumps.

Stringent measures were taken against those found guilty of charging prices higher than the officially man­dated rates and those involved in dis­crepancies regarding the calibration of their petrol pumps.

Through a comprehensive enforce­ment strategy, strict adherence was assured to the prescribed petrol rates in Thakot.

Clear instructions were issued dur­ing the operation, directing petrol pump proprietors to rectify any dis­crepancies intheir petrol scales, em­phasising that failure to comply would result in severe legal consequences.

Additionally, Assistant Commission­er Battagram extended the assessment to the prices of essential commodities. Huge fines were imposed against shop­keepers engaged in the sale of goods at inflated prices.