Tuesday, January 02, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Petrol pumps fined for overcharging

APP
January 02, 2024
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

BATTAGRAM   -   Assistant Com­missioner (AC) Abdul Salam on Mon­day following the directives of Deputy Commissioner Battagram, led an in­spection of Thakot Bazaar. 

The operation included targeted raids on various petrol pumps, focused on curbing the sale of petrol at exorbi­tant rates and scrutinized the calibra­tion of the pumps. 

Stringent measures were taken against those found guilty of charging prices higher than the officially man­dated rates and those involved in dis­crepancies regarding the calibration of their petrol pumps.

Through a comprehensive enforce­ment strategy, strict adherence was assured to the prescribed petrol rates in Thakot. 

Clear instructions were issued dur­ing the operation, directing petrol pump proprietors to rectify any dis­crepancies intheir petrol scales, em­phasising that failure to comply would result in severe legal consequences.

Rescue-1122 issues report

Additionally, Assistant Commission­er Battagram extended the assessment to the prices of essential commodities. Huge fines were imposed against shop­keepers engaged in the sale of goods at inflated prices.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1704169201.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024