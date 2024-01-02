Petrol pumps fined for overcharging

BATTAGRAM - Assistant Commissioner (AC) Abdul Salam on Monday following the directives of Deputy Commissioner Battagram, led an inspection of Thakot Bazaar.
The operation included targeted raids on various petrol pumps, focused on curbing the sale of petrol at exorbitant rates and scrutinized the calibration of the pumps.
Stringent measures were taken against those found guilty of charging prices higher than the officially mandated rates and those involved in discrepancies regarding the calibration of their petrol pumps.
Through a comprehensive enforcement strategy, strict adherence was assured to the prescribed petrol rates in Thakot.
Clear instructions were issued during the operation, directing petrol pump proprietors to rectify any discrepancies intheir petrol scales, emphasising that failure to comply would result in severe legal consequences.
Additionally, Assistant Commissioner Battagram extended the assessment to the prices of essential commodities. Huge fines were imposed against shopkeepers engaged in the sale of goods at inflated prices.