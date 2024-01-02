Tuesday, January 02, 2024
PHC reviews ECP plea against PTI’s intra-party polls today
Our Staff Reporter
January 02, 2024
PESHAWAR  -  Peshawar High Court (PHC) is set to review today the Election Com­mission of Pakistan’s petition challenging the court’s decision to nul­lify Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s intra-party election and revoke its election symbol, the bat.

Justice Ijaz Khan will preside over the hearing.

On December 30, the ECP had filed two appli­cations in the high court after it restored PTI’s election sym­bol by suspending the ECP notification. The first appli­cation seeks the recall of the interim relief granted to the PTI, while the second plea requests the formation of a two-member special bench to hear the case. Represent­ing the ECP, Mohsin Kamran Siddique filed the review pe­tition, naming the PTI as the respondent. The petition ar­gues that, as per Article 218-3 of the Constitution, it was the ECP’s responsibility to en­sure the conduct of free, fair, and transparent elections. On December 26, the PHC sus­pended the ECP’s decision that deemed PTI’s intra-par­ty polls unconstitutional and revoked its election symbol, directing the ECP to publish PTI’s certificate on its website and restore its election sym­bol. In its review petition, the ECP contends that the PHC’s verdict was contrary to the law and the Supreme Court’s precedent. The petition as­serts that the PHC’s powers are limited to its territorial jurisdiction, while the alloca­tion of the PTI’s election sym­bol extends nationwide.

Our Staff Reporter

