Planning Minister vows to provide secure business environment to investors

Caretaker Minister for Planning Muhammad Sami has reiterated Pakistan's commitment to provide secure business environment for investors.

Talking to a high-profile business delegation of China, led by the Chairman of Chang Chinag Chamber of Commerce Li Ting in Islamabad today, he said that the government encourages foreign investment, especially Chinese investors for the joint ventures and relocation of industries to Pakistan.

The Minister reaffirmed the government's commitment to advance the Belt and Road Initiative and especially its flagship programme China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

The two sides also discussed potential collaboration opportunities between Pakistan and China in various sectors, fostering business expansion and exploring new investment avenues.