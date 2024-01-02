Tuesday, January 02, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PM Kakar, Chaudhry Shujaat discuss political situation of country

PM Kakar, Chaudhry Shujaat discuss political situation of country
Web Desk
10:49 PM | January 02, 2024
National

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Tuesday visited the residence of Pakistan Muslim League (Q) chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

During the meeting, the prime minister inquired after well being of the veteran politician.

The two leaders also discussed the overall situation of the country. Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi also accompanied the prime minister.

On Jan1, the caretaker prime minister said the federal government would provide all possible facilities for the promotion of business in the country.

Talking to the business community at the Business Facilitation Center in Lahore, the interim PM commended the measures taken by the Punjab government to promote business activities in the province.
 

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1704169201.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024