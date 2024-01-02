PM Kakar, Chaudhry Shujaat discuss political situation of country

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Tuesday visited the residence of Pakistan Muslim League (Q) chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

During the meeting, the prime minister inquired after well being of the veteran politician.

The two leaders also discussed the overall situation of the country. Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi also accompanied the prime minister.

On Jan1, the caretaker prime minister said the federal government would provide all possible facilities for the promotion of business in the country.

Talking to the business community at the Business Facilitation Center in Lahore, the interim PM commended the measures taken by the Punjab government to promote business activities in the province.

