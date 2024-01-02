PM Kakar says good governance key to solve all issues of country

Interim prime minister Anwar ul Haq Kakar said on Tuesday only good governance would resolve the major problems faced by the people of the country.

He engaged in a conversation with students at a private university of Lahore and talked about various challenged facing the country and the likely solutions for a better future.

Talking about the protests, he said everyone has right to hold demonstrations but they should be held within the domain of the law as otherwise the writ of the state would come in action.

Kakar said, “there is a serious need to reconsider the patterns of thinking regarding the national institutions as politicians change their views depending on whether they are in power or not.”

On the taxes front, the interim PM mentioned tax thefts to be almost Rs10,000 billion while also calling for the need to increase tax generations which would, in turn, benefit the masses.

However, he highlighted, “the current tax rate, which is 9pc of the total GDP, is very worrying for the overall prosperity of the country as there will continue to be a clash between the revenue and expenditure. “

He added a well-functioning system of tax collection is indispensable for providing facilities in education and health sectors.