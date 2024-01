Poet Syed Zamir Jafri remembered on birth anniversary

ISLAMABAD - Famous poet Syed Zamir Jafri was remembered on his 105th birth anniversary here on Monday. Born at Chak Abdul Khaliq, Jhelum, on January 1, 1918, Zamir Jafri became famous for his humorous Urdu poetry. He also wrote humorous columns in the newspapers and periodicals. He wrote dozens of books in Urdu, including ‘Aag Ik Tara’, ‘Sar Goshian’, ‘Meray Pyar ki Zameen’, ‘Musadas Badhali’, ‘Nishan-e-Manzil’, ‘Bhanwar aur Badban’, ‘Ras Mela’, ‘Zameeriat’, ‘Zameer Zaviye’, ‘Mafi-ul-Zameer’, ‘Pehchan ka Lamha’, and ‘Zameer Hazir Zameer Ghaib’. He died on May 12, 1999, leaving behind an unmatched work for lovers of Urdu literature.