Police crackdown against aerial firing on New Year’s eve, arrest 91 in raids

KARACHI-Sindh Police, acting upon directives from Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Riffat Mukhtar Raja conducted a crackdown in the various districts against the accused involved in aerial firing during New Year celebrations.

This initiative resulted in the registration of 85 cases and the arrest of 91 individuals, according to a spokesman for Sindh Police on Monday. Among the seized items were 57 pistols, 7 rifles, 4 repeaters, 2 MP5s, 1 shotgun, 1 SMG, 489 rounds, 12 empty rounds, and firecrackers. Breakdown by districts: Karachi South reported 13 cases and 13 arrests, East with 26 cases and 32 arrests, West with 34 cases and 32 arrests, Hyderabad with 4 cases and 4 arrests, Shaheed Benazirabad with 3 cases and 3 arrests, Mirpurkhas with 2 cases and 2 arrests, and Larkana with 3 cases and 5 arrests. Additional 16 individuals were detained on New Year’s Eve, as per the report. Due to the robust security and traffic measures implemented by Sindh Police, the law and order situation remained under control. The roads and highways witnessed smooth traffic flow, resulting in minimal congestion. Fortunately, there were no reports of untoward incidents during the New Year celebrations, allowing people to joyously welcome the new year.

POLICE RECEIVE REFURBISHED PATROL MOTORCYCLES

The Karachi Police received repaired unusable patrolling motorcycles, as part of a comprehensive effort to refurbish damaged vehicles for operational use. During a modest ceremony at the Central Police Office (CPO) Karachi, IGP Sindh Riffat Mukhtar Raja delivered 20 Honda CG125 motorcycles that underwent complete overhauling and repair to the Additional IGP - Karachi.

Under the directives of the IGP Sindh, a total of 186 damaged motorcycles from the Karachi range are being addressed. In the initial phase, 20 motorcycles have been renovated and provided to the Karachi Police. Subsequently, approximately 60 to 70 motorcycles, currently undergoing repairs, are scheduled for delivery next week. The remaining Honda CG125 motorcycles are expected to be repaired and handed over to the Karachi range by the end of January. Among those present at the ceremony were Additional IGP - Karachi Khadim Hussain Rind and other senior police officials.

