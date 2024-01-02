Political Philosophy

The renowned quote by Sir Winston Churchill, “Courage is what it takes to stand up and speak; courage is also what it takes to sit down and listen,” aptly applies to politicians in South East Asian countries, especially those in Pakistan.

When examining the history of successful nations worldwide, a fundamental principle, the “law of common interest” - encompassing justice, equality, and good governance - emerges as the key to their success.

However, this principle thrives when nations collectively embrace a unified development formula, irrespective of their political directions. Nations led by individuals assuming they can alter sociology through unorthodox command and control methods find that such rule doesn’t become law and is open to scrutiny. Countries like Japan, China, and Germany achieved success by prioritizing development principles over governance laws.

The decline of South East Asian nations isn’t a complex puzzle. Geopolitical differences, disputed boundaries, the influence of orthodox religious leaders, aimless international political strategies, and personal battles overshadowing national interests have led to a situation easily exploited by superpowers.

Despite apparent cultural similarities, historical religious divisions, especially in nations like India and Pakistan, hindered coexistence and impeded mass progression. The ongoing battles between the privileged and underprivileged widened the gap, exacerbating political crises in the region.

For the past seventy years, Pakistan witnessed the strengthening of individual grips rather than constitutional empowerment. Military rule often marginalized or manipulated the constitution to suit individual needs. Pakistani politicians failed to agree on fundamental laws outlining citizens’ rights and duties, resulting in a democratic process hindered by the absence of checks and balances.

To uphold Western democracy and progress under a proper democratic system, Pakistan needs a strong party-based system grounded in ideologies rather than individuals with personal objectives. Political parties must establish clear, continuous, and constitutional frameworks within their organizations before advocating constitutional supremacy in the country.

Presently, Pakistani political parties operate based on individual gains and glories. For democracy to thrive, it must first manifest within the parties, with thoroughly scrutinized election policies, a written agenda, and a shadow cabinet approved by party office bearers and members. Otherwise, the dream of a strengthened democracy and public offices in the country will remain elusive.