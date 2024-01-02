Powerful Japan quake triggers tsunami waves

TOKYO - Tsunami waves over a metre high hit central Japan on Monday after a series of powerful earth­quakes that damaged homes, closed highways and prompted authori­ties to urge people to run to higher ground.

A major 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck the Noto region in Ishika­wa prefecture around 4:10 pm (0710 GMT), the US Geological Sur­vey (USGS) said. Japan’s weather agency report­ed a succession of 21 quakes of 4.0 magnitude or stronger hitting the nation’s central region in just over 90 minutes.

Tsunami waves as high as 1.2 meters (four feet) hit Wajima port in Ishikawa prefecture at 4:21 pm (0721 GMT), about 10 minutes after the strongest jolt, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said.

“All residents must evacuate immediately to higher ground,” na­tional broadcaster NHK said after the quakes.

Hazardous tsunami waves were possible within 300 kilome­tres (190 miles) of the quake’s epicentre along the coast, on the Sea of Japan side of Japan’s main island of Honshu, the Hawaii-based Pa­cific Tsunami Warning Center said.

But a much higher tsunami of five metres was expected to arrive in Noto in the same region, the JMA said.

The Japanese government said it was still assessing what damage had been caused and whether there had been any casualties. Around 33,500 house­holds around the epicentre, in Toyama, Ishikawa and Niigata prefectures, were without power, local utilities said. Tele­vision reports showed a building on fire in Wajima city in Ishikawa and AFP journalists said houses shook in cen­tral Tokyo. A video clip posted on so­cial media platform X showed lines of wooden houses toppled by the quakes, with walls and roofs caved in.

“This is the Matsunami district of Noto. We are in a horrible situation. Please come and help us. My town is in a horrible situation,” said a person heard in the video.

Sakhalin island and Vladivostok in Russia’s far east were on “alert” due to a possible tsunami risk after the quakes in Japan, officials said.

‘LIVES ABOVE EVERYTHING ELSE’

The JMA said the Noto region expe­rienced a rapid succession of quakes, with another 6.2 tremor hitting soon after the initial swarm, the USGS said.

The largest of the quakes prompt­ed broadcasters to switch to special programming and make urgent calls for affected residents to leave for higher ground.