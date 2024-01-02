PPP against postponement of elections: Khuhro

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Sindh president Nisar Khuhro Tuesday said that the PPP wanted general elections in the country and would not support any move aimed at postponing polls beyond announced date of February 8 in any case.

He was addressing a press conference along with General Secretary PPP Sindh Senator Waqar Mehdi and President Karachi division Saeed Ghani at Bilawal House.

On the occasion, Vice President Muslim League-N Sindh advocate Sheikh Javed Mir also announced joining PPP.

Nisar Khuhro said that the narrative of postponing general election beyond the scheduled date would tantamount to “Delaying democracy and denying democracy”.

“According to the constitution, term of the caretaker government was only three months, so we demand conduct of free, fair and transparent elections on February 8, 2024 so that power could be transferred to elected representatives of the people,” he reiterated.

The people should be given an opportunity to elect their representatives having affiliation with any political party and their mandate must be accepted and respected, Khuhro maintained. Armed forces of Pakistan are capable of dealing with the menace of terrorists under the National Action Plan and the same was done in the past, he said.

He said that the PPP Parliamentary Board has finalised recommendations for issuing party tickets to the final candidates in all constituencies for the general elections and announcement in this regard would be made in coming days after approval of the party leadership.

Khuhro said that the 10-point manifesto given by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would be fully implemented by the PPP after forming the federal government. Competitors of PPP were afraid of their defeat and they were resorting to forming alliances but PPP already fought such alliances in the past and it was ready to face them now as well, he said adding that People’s Party’s was in alliance with the people, so it would not become part of any alliance and would contest the elections from its own platform.