PPP ready to surprise political opponents in Punjab: Nasir Shah

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader in Sindh Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said on Monday that the PPP would bring surprises for political op­ponents on February 8. Talking to Pakistan Tele­vision News, Shah expressed confidence that positive news would not only come from Sindh but also from southern and central Punjab.

Shah dismissed claims of the PPP losing pop­ularity, emphasising that Bilawal Bhutto was widely adored throughout Pakistan. He con­veyed openness to an alliance with the Muslim League-N in Punjab if it benefits both parties. Shah rejected the notion that the PPP’s popu­larity in Punjab has waned. Instead, he under­scored that the love for the PPP and the Bhutto family remains deeply ingrained in the people’s hearts. Highlighting the PPP’s unwavering com­mitment to serving the underprivileged, Shah highlighted impactful programs such as the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), the Prime Minister’s Employment Scheme, and ini­tiatives providing free healthcare in Sindh.